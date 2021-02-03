October 24, 1954 — January 28, 2021

Ernie Charles Fabre, 66, a resident of Berwick, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Franklin Healthcare Center.

Ernie was born on October 24, 1954 in Morgan City, the son of Whitney Charles Fabre and Philamena Leona Davis.

Ernie loved music and was a very talented musician, playing his bass guitar in many local bands. When he wasn’t playing music, he loved to go fishing and hunting. He loved his family and loved arguing with family members about “just anything.” Ernie worked many years for the City of Morgan City where he created many friendships. He loved hanging out with his work buddies.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons, Brice Charles Fabre of Bayou Vista, and Ryan John Fabre and wife Van of Denham Springs; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; two sisters, Charlotte Fabre Blanchard of Patterson and Philamena “Mena” Leonard and husband Keith of Berwick; two stepsons; one stepdaughter; and 10 stepgrandchildren.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Whitney and Philamena Davis Fabre; and one brother, Otis Fabre.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.