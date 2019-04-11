ERNEST SINGLETON JR.

Ernest Singleton Jr., 51, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, April 6, 2019, in Greenville, Alabama.
Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 3 p.m. at Church of God of Prophecy in Patterson. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Nina Harvey-Singleton of Patterson; a son, Eric Harvey of Harvey; a brother, Terence Singleton of Patterson; a sister, Shauna Singleton of Morgan City; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

