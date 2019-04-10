Ernest “Jay” Singleton, Jr., 51, a resident and native of Morgan City, La., passed away on Thursday April 6, 2019 at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama in Greenville, AL.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Church of God of Prophecy in Patterson, La., from 8 a.m. until funeral services at 3 p.m. Bishop James T. Whitney will officiate the services. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Memories of Ernest Jr. will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Nina Nicole Harvey-Singleton of Patterson, La.; a son, Eric Harvey of Harvey, La.; one brother, Terence Singleton, of Patterson, La.; one sister, Shauna Singleton of Morgan City, La.; his mother-in-law; four uncles, two aunts; four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ernest Jr., was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, and an aunt.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

