Erica Brown Stubbs, 46, a native of Lafayette and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, Claude Stubbs of Morgan City; father, Bruce Brown and wife Barbara of Morgan City; mother, Nancy Mitchell Levitt of Morgan City; a brother, Jared Duplechin of Morgan City; a sister, Nicole Semmens of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather.

Visitation will be Saturday, 1-4 p.m., at Twin City Funeral Home.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.