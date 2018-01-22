January 10, 1977- January 19, 2018

A ceremony celebrating the life of Eric Michael Sanders will be held Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at 7 p.m. at The Church, 13423 LA Hwy 431, St. Amant, LA 70774. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. until time of the service.

Eric was born Jan. 10, 1977, in Morgan City, Louisiana. He went to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at 41 years of age. He was a resident of St. Amant and a faithful and devoted member of The Church in St. Amant.

He enjoyed hiking and fishing. He was an avid reader, and his passion was time spent with his wife, children and family. Eric was a Mechanical Engineering graduate of Louisiana State University. He was employed at CF Industries, Donaldsonville, Louisiana, for many years. He was currently employed at Westlake Vinyls, Geismar, Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rex and Mattie Sanders of New Roads, Louisiana and Albert and Stella Michel of Morgan City, Louisiana.

Survivors include his wife, Carieme Simoneaux Sanders; his children, Maddison and Seth Sanders, Taylor Long and Alexis Sherman; his parents, Ron and Janelle Sanders; his brother, Ryan Sanders (Courtney); granddaughter, Lyllah Grace Long; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 60 East 56th Street, New York, New York 10022; www.bcrfcure.org.

Services by Church Funeral Services and Crematory, St. Amant, 225-644-9683, www.churchfuneralservices.com.