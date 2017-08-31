ERIC LIVAS SR.

Thu, 08/31/2017 - 11:22am Anonymous

Eric Livas Sr., 64, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home chapel in Houma. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Eric Livas Jr. of Franklin; a daughter, Trina Turnage of Houma; three grandchildren; three brothers, Micker Livas of Morgan City, and Raymond Livas and
Milton Livas, both of Houma; and three sisters, Audrey Williams, Gwen Aldridge and Louise Stokes, all of Houma.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother, paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017