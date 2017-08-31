Eric Livas Sr., 64, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home chapel in Houma. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Eric Livas Jr. of Franklin; a daughter, Trina Turnage of Houma; three grandchildren; three brothers, Micker Livas of Morgan City, and Raymond Livas and

Milton Livas, both of Houma; and three sisters, Audrey Williams, Gwen Aldridge and Louise Stokes, all of Houma.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother, paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.