Eric Livas Sr., 64, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 9:47 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2017.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at Jones Funeral Home chapel located at 6775 West Park Avenue in Houma. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Eric Livas, Jr. of Franklin; daughter, Trina Livas Turnage of Houma; three grandchildren; brothers, Micker Livas of Morgan City, Raymond Livas and Milton Livas (Angeline) of Houma; sisters, Mrs. Adam (Audrey) Williams, Mrs. Mitche (Gwen) Aldridge and Mrs. Gary (Louise) Stokes all of Houma.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother, paternal grandparents, and maternal grandparents.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Houma-Jeanerette.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.