Eric Dwayne Johnson, 51, a native of Terre-bonne Parish and resi-dent of Houma, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Dularge Community Baptist Church in Hou-ma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

He survived by three daughters, Laneisha Johnson and Miesha Johnson, both of Houma, and Maloya Serialle of Franklin; parents, Mrs. David (Mary) Stewart and Albert Johnson; brothers, Hassan Clayton and Willie Nelson Jr., both of Houma; three sisters, Cnawa Jones of Morgan City, and Ursulia Johnson and Wanda Johnson, both of Houma; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.