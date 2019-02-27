Eric Dwayne “VI” Johnson, 51, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, La., passed away peacefully at 11:50 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 524 Andrew Street in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

He survived by his daughters, Laneisha Johnson, Miesha Johnson of Houma, La., and Maloya Serialle of Franklin; parents, Mrs. David (Mary Clayton) Stewart and Albert Johnson; brothers, Hassan Clayton and Willie Nelson, Jr.; sisters, Cnawa Jones (Lavar), Ursulia and Wanda Johnson all of Houma; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.