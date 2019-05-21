October 9, 1928 — May 18, 2019

Ena Marie Chauvin DeHart, 90, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her home.

Ena was born on October 9, 1928, in Terrebonne Parish, the daughter of Dany J. Chauvin Sr. and Noelie Dupre Chauvin.

Ena was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and was very strong in her faith. Her family was most important to her and enjoyed every moment she got to spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed the simple things in life like drinking a cup of coffee on her porch while sitting in her rocker. She loved to pass the time by saying her rosary and reading books.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two children, Chris DeHart and wife Gail of Bayou Vista, and Cindy Marie DeHart Pentecost of Seattle, Washington; five grandchildren, Shantell DeHart Toups and husband Lance, Scott DeHart, Melanie DeHart Griffin and husband Joel, Michelle Pentecost and husband Robert Smith, and Russ “Rusty” Cutrera; and five great-grandchildren, Morgan Toups, Cade Toups, Gabriel DeHart, Aubrey Griffin and Bruce Smith.

Ena was preceded in death by her parents, Dany J. Chauvin Sr. and Noelie Dupre Chauvin; husband, Alvy Anthony DeHart; two sisters, Dolly Griffin and Patsy Lyons; and three brothers, Albert Chauvin Sr., Neeson Chauvin and Dany J. Chauvin Jr.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the DeHart family to her caregivers throughout the years.

A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Following Mass, Ena will be laid to rest next to her husband Alvy in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette.