Emma Henry

Emma Henry, infant, died Monday, May 21, 2018.

She is survived by her parents, John Henry and Samantha Broussard; her siblings, Kaitlynn Henry, Desiree Wyatt, Ethan Wyatt and Raylynn Wyatt; grandparents; and a host of other relatives.

Visitation will be Thursday, noon-1 p.m., at Hargrave Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Morgan City Cemetery.