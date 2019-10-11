August 20, 1936 — October 1, 2019

Emile J. “Emo” Barbier, 83, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Emile was born on August 20, 1936, in Morgan City, the son of Elvis and Alice Ledet Barbier.

Emile had a love for people and helping people. He never met a stranger and would bend over backwards to help anyone that was in need. When he was younger he was known as “The Evangeline Bread Man” from his many years of delivering Evangeline Made Bread. When he wasn’t spending time with his family, he loved to referee and umpire different sporting events. His love for umpiring as well as dancing was passed down to his daughter, as they used to umpire together and he taught her how to do the “jitter bug.”

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Cancienne Barbier of Morgan City; two children, Tammy Bonin and husband Curt of St. Martinville and Scott Barbier of Morgan City; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Wooters of Lafayette; and one sister, Jeanette Clements of Franklin.

Emile was preceded in death by his parents, Elvis and Alice Ledet Barbier; three sisters, Gloria Dulane, Melba Wilson and Sherry Brennan; and four brothers, E.P. “Sneak” Barbier, Whitney Barbier, Maurice “Moe” Barbier and Onezippe “O Jay” Barbier.

A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the family home located at 919 Florence St. in Morgan City. During the visitation, a celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Randy Plessala officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family.