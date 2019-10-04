Emile J. Barbier, 83, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Cancienne Barbier of Morgan City; two children, Tammy Bonin of St. Martinville and Scott Barbier of Morgan City; one granddaughter; and one sister, Jeanette Clements of Franklin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and four brothers.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are pending at this time.