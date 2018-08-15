Emanuel S. Listi, a lifelong resident of Patterson, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at the Patterson Healthcare Center.

Emanuel was born in Patterson on July 22, 1923, the eighth of nine children born to the late Vincenzo Listi and the late Rosa Minitello Listi. He started working at around the age of 16 at his father’s business in Patterson, Listi’s Meat Market. In 1944, at the age of 20, he enlisted in the United States Army, and honorably served under General George S. Patton during World War II. Following his military service, he returned to Patterson and the family business, which he eventually took over with his brother Anthony.

He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his five brothers, Luke, Charles, Carlo, Frank, and Anthony Listi; and his three sisters, Mary Gralino, Lucy Serice, and Josephine Listi.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, August 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson beginning at 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at 11 a.m. Following the Mass, he will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Father Angelo Cremaldi will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

