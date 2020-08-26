Elyven Marie Watson Bobb, 80, a resident and native of Morgan City, Louisiana, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at 2:45 p.m. at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Visitation will be observed Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Siracusaville Recreation Center (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing) , 1110 Grace St., Morgan City, from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow services in the Morgan City Cemetery. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home Inc. Facebook Page at 11 a.m. Saturday

She is survived by children the Rev. Shawn P. Watson of Victorville, California, Leah M. Bobb, Morgan City, Stanley Bobb and Margaret McDaniels, all of Natchitoches; grandchildren; foster grandchildren, great-grandchildren; five sisters, Vera L Jones, Patsy A. O’Gwin, Kathryn R. Thomas, and Helen M. Collins all of Morgan City, and Mrs. Troy (Joyce E.) Matthews of Schriever; and one brother. Raymond Ruffin Sr. of Morgan City; two daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, an aunt, god children, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her: husband, parents, father and mother-in-law, one sister, four brothers, one grandchild, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.