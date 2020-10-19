Elouise Johnson Foulcard, 87, a resident and native of Franklin, La. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 5:30 a.m. at her residence.

The Recitation of the Rosary, Tributes and Expressions will begin at 12 Noon on Saturday October 17, 2020 at St. Jules Catholic Church in Franklin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. with Father Peter Emusa serving as the Celebrant. Burial will follow mass services in the St Jules Catholic Church Cemetery in Franklin, La.

Memories of Elouise will forever remain in the hearts of her children, Claudia A. (Mike Bertrand) Foulcard of Franklin, La., Elaine L.(Dr. Gary Jones, M.D.) Foulcard-Jones of Alexandria, La., Claude M. “Skippy” (Vanetta V.) Foulcard, Jr. of Franklin, La., Gerald C. (Angelette) Foulcard and Gary L.(Nickelala) Foulcard both of Patterson, La.; four brothers, Clarence Johnson, Jr. of Charenton, La., Felton (Lucille) Johnson and Glenn Reginald Johnson both of Lake Charles, La. and Matthew Johnson of Franklin, La.; nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; three brothers-in-law, Don Foulcard Sr., Ted (Bettye) Foulcard Sr. and Joseph Foulcard, Jr., all of Franklin, La.; two sisters-in-law, Aline Foulcard Lageman of Los Angeles, CA and Lydia Delasbour-Foulcard of Franklin, La.; her extended family, Mary Ann White Jack, Dr. Lisa Southall-Oubre, Mayor Rodney Grogan, Dr. Gary Wiltz, M. D., and Greg & Brenda Paul and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Elouise was preceded in death by her husband, Claude M. Foulcard Sr.; her parents, Clarence Johnson Sr. and Selena Colbert Johnson and one daughter, Terri L. Foulcard; one brother, Walter L. Johnson and her sister, Joyce Stevenson.