Elodie "Dee" Aucoin Landry, 94, of Berwick, Louisiana, passed away on September 1, 2019, at her residence in Luling, Louisiana, of natural causes.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City. Visitation will be take place on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 6 .pm. to 9 p.m. with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. and again on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 9 a.m. until time of services at Hargrave Funeral Home. Following services, Dee will be laid to rest in the Berwick Mausoleum.

Dee was born in Berwick on April 24, 1925, and was the second eldest of twelve children. She moved to Luling from Berwick in 2018 and became a resident of Ashton Manor Assisted Living where she made new friends, enjoyed good food, exercised, listening to music, playing bingo and staying busy talking and hanging out with others in the community.

Dee was married to Earl Joseph Landry Sr., of Berwick on April 22, 1945, and they raised five children together, Earl Joseph Landry, Jr., Drena Ann Hinkle, Sherwin Jude Landry, Rose Marie Picou and Tab Anthony Landry. Earl Landry, Sr. was a veteran of World War II and passed away in 2007, Earl Jr. passed away in 2008 and Drena passed away in 1999.

Dee is survived by her daughter, Rose Picou, and her husband, David 'Doc'; her sons, Sherwin Landry and his wife, Ramona, and Tab Landry and his wife, Terrie; grandchildren; Tracy McCleary, Terra Lipari, Patrick Hinkle, Curt Landry, Joey Domangue, David Domangue, Jennifer Harvey and Jessica Favaloro as well as 19 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.

Dee is also preceded in death by her first grandson Troy Landry.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dee's memory to the American Cancer Society - https://donate3.cancer.org/