ELLEN LONG

Thu, 10/04/2018 - 10:41am

Ellen Long, 33, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at her residence.
Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Lee Chapel AME Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
She is survived by her mother, Carolyn Long; her brothers, Reginald Long Jr., Courtney Long, Shawn Long and DeAndre Long; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father, and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

