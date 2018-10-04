Ellen Long, 33, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at her residence.

Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Lee Chapel AME Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by her mother, Carolyn Long; her brothers, Reginald Long Jr., Courtney Long, Shawn Long and DeAndre Long; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.