ELLA MAE NERVE BERNARD

Ella Mae “Nanny Poo” Nerve Bernard, 78, a native of Patoutvillle, La. and a resident of Jeanerette, La., passed away on August 21, 2017 at 5:05 a.m. at Maison Teche Nursing Home in Jeanerette, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday September 2, 2017 from 8 a.m. until funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. at the St. Mark Baptist Church 2414 4th Street Jeanerette, La. 70544. Reverend Eric Fondal, will serve as the Officiant and Eulogist. Burial will follow funeral services in the St. Matthews Cemetery Patoutville, La.

Memories of “Nanny Poo,” as she was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of her four sons, Felton Bernard, Jr., Ivy Bernard, Clarence Bernard all of Jeanerette, La. and Herbert (Brett) Bernard of New Iberia, La.; four daughters Lucille Bernard of Jeanerette, La., Carolyn Bernard of Pensacola, FL, Marolyn Bernard of Virginia Beach, VA and Gloria Young of Jeanerette, La.; one sister, Helen Guy of Erath, La.; fourteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ella was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one brother, and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.