Mrs. Ella L. Mahannah, age 84, a resident of Berwick, Louisiana. She slept away peacefully and ascended into Glory on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Oschsner St. Mary Medical Center in Morgan City, Louisiana.

Visitation will be observed on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Siracusaville Recreation Center, 111 Grace Street, Morgan City, La., from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and funeral service commencing at 11 a.m. The Interment will take place in the Berwick Cemetery, Berwick, Louisiana.

Mrs. Mahannah is survived by 1 sister, Joyce Thomas of Morgan City, La.; 3 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, 1 daughter, 1 brother, 3 sisters and 1 Godchild.

Officiating Minister: Rev. Norman Stovall.

The OTIS MORTUARY, Inc. of Franklin, La. is in charge of arrangements.