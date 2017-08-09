JEANERETTE — A Celebration of Life will be conducted for Elizabeth A. McGurk, 62, at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2017, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia, with Bishop Drew Rouse and Pastor Wanda Rouse officiating. Elizabeth passed away at her home on Monday, August 7, 2017.

Visitation will be held at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia on Friday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., and will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 34 years, James W. McGurk of Jeanerette; daughter, Amanda E. Louviere and husband Dustin of New Iberia; mother, Yvonne Joyce Bennette; brothers, David and Michael Martin, all of Cape Town, South Africa; brother-in-law, Bill Kerry and wife Betty of Lake Charles; sister-in-law, Alice Kerry of Patterson; brother-in-law, Eldridge Humble of Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends she has made throughout the years.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father, Garth Holmes Martin of Cape Town, South Africa; mother-in-law, Mary Mable Cheramie of Gorum; brother-in-law, Merrick “Buddy” Oliver Kerry of Patterson; and sister-in-law, Mary Francis Humble of Iowa.

A resident of Jeanerette, Louisiana, Elizabeth was born December 16, 1954, to Garth Holmes Martin and Yvonne Joyce Bennette Martin in Ceres, Cape, Republic of South Africa. Elizabeth attended The Rustenburg School for Girls in Cape Town before attending the Trinity College of

Music in London where she minored in music and speech, majoring in the art of pianist. She then moved back to Cape Town and received an Associate’s Degree in Business and Interior Design. After working for a local interior design studio in Cape Town and helping her family manage their hotel in Blouberg, South Africa, she met the love of her life James “Jim” McGurk. On April 12, 1983, Elizabeth and James were married in Cape Town and celebrated their new marriage at her families’ hotel The Blue Peter.

Elizabeth moved to the United States with her husband on May 5, 1983. She started her new journey in the United States as a sales representative in the jewelry industry. After a few short years, Liz moved on to her then passion, interior design, and became the manager of Lafitte Furniture in New Iberia, where she worked for over nine years. Although she loved making others feel at home with her skill of interior design, Liz had a bigger passion. In 1997, Liz left the furniture business to pursue her dream of landscaping. For eight years, Liz worked effortlessly and from her heart by landscaping some of the most beautiful homes and businesses in the Acadiana area. She accepted each project she was given and created something she knew her customers would love and enjoy for years to come. In 2004 Liz made the decision to leave landscaping. Afterwards, Liz and her husband built their dream home on the banks of the Bayou Teche. Liz made sure she was a part of every aspect and design of her new home and took it on as a task she would forever be grateful and proud of. Liz was a loving wife, mother, and friend who will be deeply missed.

The family wishes to acknowledge deep appreciation to her best friend Jeannie Savoie and Nursing Specialties Home Health/Hospice for their loving support and assistance in taking care of Liz during her last moments with us.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.

Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560 (337-365-3331) is in charge of arrangements.