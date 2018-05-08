September 25, 1940-May 2, 2018

Elizabeth A. Kooi Smilie, 77, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at AMG Specialty Hospital.

Elizabeth was born on September 25, 1940 in Houston, Texas, the daughter of Henri George Kooi and Annie Marie Sarao Kooi.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three children, Jimmy R. Smilie II and wife Martha of Morgan City, Sherri Richard and husband Lance of Morgan City, and Paul Smilie and companion Debbie of Rosharon, Texas; 11 grandchildren, Jimmy R. Smilie III, Michael Smilie, Billy LeBlanc, Candace LeBlanc, Sherri Christina, Terri Elizabeth, Lauren Leeanne, Angela Marie, Rachel Kathrine, Dylan Smilie and Derick Smilie; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Henri and Annie Marie Sarao Kooi; one brother and one sister.

Private family services will be held at a later date.