Elizabeth Dorris “Beth” Fairley, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to so many, passed away peacefully Monday, August 17, 2020, at Maison Jardin with her loving family at her side. She was 83.

Beth, as she was affectionately known, did not know a stranger and made instant friends where she went. She loved spending time with her family, eating Cajun food, and loved to ride the backroads of Louisiana! She collected angels and shared her angels with whomever needed them. She also collected the US State quarters from both mints and shared this hobby with several friends as well. She enjoyed life to the fullest and counted her blessings every day. Beth was a devoted Pastor’s wife and supported Vernon’s ministry throughout their marriage. Their loving marriage of 58 years was an example to all who met them. Her faith, strength and courage throughout a lengthy illness was a testimony to her love of God.

Those left to cherish her memory is her loving and devoted husband, Rev. James “Vernon” Fairley Sr.; her two children and granddaughters, who were the world to her, James Fairley, Kimberly Fairley Conrad and husband Glenn Conrad and their daughters, Alana Conrad and Madeline Conrad; and her only sister, Susan Dorris Johnson and husband Robert “BJ” Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Pitner Dorris and Catherine Elizabeth Baldwin Dorris.

A Private Graveside Service was held for Beth and she was laid to rest at St. Joseph Mausoleum in Patterson.

Family and friends are encouraged to visit Mrs. Fairley’s memorial page at www.hargravefuneralhome.com and share your memories and condolences. Everyone is also asked to consider sending cards and messages to Vernon and James at 516 Roderick St. Apt. 113, Morgan City, LA 70380.

Memorial contributions may be made in Beth’s name to MacDonell Children Services, 8326 E Main St., Houma, LA 70363.

Words cannot express the family’s gratitude to her caregiver, Kelly Cavalier, that was like another daughter to her. Also, we want to thank Dr. Bill Cefalu, nurses, AllCare nurses, her caregiver Regne “Sis” Darnell Hines, Heart of Hospice and the Staff of Maison Jardin for the wonderful care and love she received over the last six years. May God bless you all.

Hargrave Funeral Home of Morgan City was in charge of arrangements.