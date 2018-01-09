March 11, 1951-January 7, 2018

Elizabeth “Betty” Pesson, a native of Michigan and a resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at the age of 66 surrounded by her family.

Ms. Betty retired from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Department after 16 years of service. She loved to shoot pool, play cards, her computer games, and arts and crafts. She had a love of owls, and her tradition was they had to be given to you. Having such an outgoing personality, Betty never met a stranger.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband Raymond Pesson Sr. of Bayou Vista; one daughter Ramona “Mona” Driggers and her husband, Harold of Bayou Vista; a stepson, Raymond Pesson Jr. and his wife, Anna of Bayou L’Ourse; three step-daughters, Melissa Frangenberg of Patterson, Tammy Broussard and her husband, Troy of Bayou Vista, Carol Sanders and her husband, Dean of Texas; 12 grandchildren; nine grandsons and three granddaughters; and five great-grandchildren. Pallbearers are Raymond III, Alvin, Brian, Anthony, Ryan, Allen Paul, William “Wee Wee”, Clarence III, Harold Jr., Troy, Harold Raymond Jr. and Honorary Pallbearer Raymond IV.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her adopted mother Lou Western and her father and mother-in-law Henry and Edmay Pesson.

The family requested that a time of visitation be observed Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City. Visitation will resume Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at Vincent Funeral Home in Kaplan from 10 a.m.-noon A mass of Christian Burial will take place at Holy Rosary Catholic Church at noon Jan. 11, 2018, with Elizabeth being laid to rest in Pitre Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City.