Elizabeth “Ann” Provost Hebert, 78, a resident of Amelia, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Ann was born January 24, 1941, in Morgan City, the daughter of Adam James Provost and Pearl Grow Provost.

Ann worked for many years at the St. Mary Parish Water District #1 as the office manager. She loved her family and loved taking care of them, always cooking for them. When she wasn’t working or raising her children, she enjoyed sewing.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one son, Allen Hebert Jr. and wife Lisa; two daughters, Susan Hebert Bourgeois and husband Bill, and Bonnie Hebert Mendoza and husband Mark; four grandchildren, Matthew Bourgeois, Sarah Bourgeois, Zachary Hebert, and Brittany Johnson and husband Jonney; one great-grandchild, Luke Johnson; one sister, Mary Tabor and husband Percy; sister-in-law, Betty Provost Eschete; special nieces and nephews, Charles Collins, Monica Alleman, Jeremy Breaux, Angela Provost, Dale Provost, Joe Provost, Mandy Kahn, Shawncey Ponville; and numerous close friends.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Pearl Grow Provost; husband, Allen “Coco” Hebert Sr.; two sons, Steven Hebert and Daniel Hebert; and three brothers, James Provost, Johnny Provost and Roy Provost.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the 6th Floor at Teche Regional Medical Center, Journey Hospice and Dr. Natalie Dishman, for the wonderful loving care they gave to Ann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Evelio “Toto” Buenaflor celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Following Mass, Ann will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.