ELIZABETH ANN MOONEY

Thu, 01/24/2019 - 11:38am

Elizabeth Ann Mooney, 62, a native of Morgan City and resident of Berwick, died Jan. 21, 2019 at her residence.
She is survived by a son, Dustin Vaughn of Bayou Vista; a granddaughter; her mother, Genevieve A. Blanchard of Morgan City; two brothers, Larry Blanchard of Berwick and Craig Blanchard of Golden Meadow; two sisters, Gloria Causey and Michelle Blanchard, both of Patterson; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father and two sisters.
Visitation will be Saturday from noon until services at 4 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

