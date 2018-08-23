June 6, 2018 -August 21, 2018

Elijah Reuben Kelly, age 2 months and 15 days, was called home to the Father at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday, August 21, 2018. During Elijah’s brief time on Earth, he touched the lives of thousands and pointed people toward God. He did this without saying a word, but through winning many battles and overcoming great odds. The name Elijah means “Yahweh is God” and his life communicated that.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his parents, Adam Reuben Kelly and Ariel Claire Bodin Kelly; paternal grandparents, Rev. Steven Kelly and Tammilee Kelly; maternal grandparents, Kenneth Bodin and Sunday Bodin; paternal great-grandparents, Gladys Kelly, and Howard and Sharon Moore; maternal great-grandmother, Bessie Tugwell; uncle, Andrew Kelly; aunt, Sarah Kelly; as well as a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Those he was preceded in death by include his paternal great-grandfather, Reuben Willard Kelly; and maternal great-grandparents, Fred Tugwell and Shirley Alleman.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, August 23, 2018, at Bayou Vista Baptist Church from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and again Friday, August 24, from 8:00 a.m. until time of service. Funeral services celebrating Elijah’s life will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Bayou Vista Baptist Church with his grandfather, Rev. Steven L. Kelly, presiding. Following the service, Elijah will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery Mausoleum. Serving as pallbearers will be Andrew Kelly, Jon Faulk, Max Rabalais and Ricky Lancon Jr. Honorary pallbearer will be Jonathan Gabriel Faulk.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Rev. Steven Kelly, which will be donated to Children’s Hospital, Cardiac Unit, in Elijah’s memory.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873.