Eleonore Elaine Dulaney, a native of Irving, Texas, and a longtime resident of Bayou Vista, was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at the age of 85.

Eleonore was a devoted Christian and a proud member of the Bayou Vista Baptist Church. Her family remembers her as a wonderful wife and mother who always had a shoulder to lean on and a listening ear. A true disciplinarian, she was known to correct her children when needed, often utilizing ‘The Pinch’ if her babies acted up in church. Eleonore enjoyed many pastimes in her 85 years among this Earth. Gardening, word searches, and avidly reading were just a few. Though her presence is gone, her guiding light remains in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 25 years, Jim Dulaney; four adoring children, Joey Galloway and his wife, Kathy, Judy Guarisco and her husband, Leonard, Melissa Webb and her husband, Kyle, and Michael “Mike” Galloway and his wife, Tammy; 10 grandchildren, April, Jason, Maggie, Constance, Sarah, Gregory, Rebecca, Benjamin, Brandon and Chaz; and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three siblings, Helene, Adolph and Josephine.

She was reunited in heaven by her daughter, Eva Elaine Galloway; her parents, Adolph and Helene Bannert; one grandson, Joshua Webb; and four siblings, William, John, Danny and Robert.

The family requests that a time of memorial visitation be observed on Friday, March 23, 2018 from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at the Bayou Vista Baptist Church. In keeping with Eleonore’s wishes, graveside services will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eleonore’s memory to Immanuel Christian School at 901 Fig St., Morgan City, Louisiana 70380. (985) 385-2129.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the Patterson Health Care Center Staff and Administration for their care and attention of Eleonore.