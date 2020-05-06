Elaine Trosclair Bailey, 67, a resident of Morgan City, La. and native of Terrebonne Parish, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 3, 2020 at 2:18 p.m. at her residence.

In an effort to comply with the CDC recommendations to cancel-postpone events with 10 or more people, and state officials imploring people to stay home and limit social interaction. A private service will be held. Burial will be in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Dismissal Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at 10 a.m. on Saturday May 9, 2020.