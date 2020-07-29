Elaine Ackman, 45, a native of Morgan City and resident of Ricohoc, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her residence.

She is survived by three children, Timothy Eliot of Mississippi, Kaylin Eliot of St. Amant and Keira Lazaro of Ricohoc; two grandchildren; parents, Rufus Ackman Sr. and Elaine Ackman of Ricohoc; a brother, Rufus Ackman Jr. of Ricohoc; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by a sister, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.