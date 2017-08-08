Edwin “Ray” Leger Sr., 69, a resident of Gibson, passed away Friday, August 4, 2017, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Ray was born Nov. 10, 1947, the son of Murley Leger and Anita “Rita” Gary Leger.

Ray was a people-person who never met a stranger; he could hold conversations with anyone around him, and he could talk for hours. Ray was a very giving man, and he would help anyone in need.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Betty Lodrigue Leger of Gibson; one son, Edwin Leger Jr. and wife Monika of Thibodaux; one daughter, Tammy Leger Compeaux and husband Brock of Houma; three grandchildren, Magean LeCompte Garner and husband Fern, Alexis Rae Leger, and Zachary Joseph Leger, all of Thibodaux; one great-granddaughter, Aubrie Raye Garner; two brothers, Donald “Pete” Leger and Clifton “Shorty” Leger, both of Berwick; and two sisters, Fay Mayon of Bayou L’Ourse and Phyllis Leger of Berwick.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Murley Leger and Anita “Rita” Gary Leger, and one brother, Allen Leger.

Ray’s family would like to give a special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice, as well as Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for all of the love and support they showed Mr. Ray during his stay at the hospital, and the love and support they continue to show to his family now.

Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home. A visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until the time of services.