EDWARD WILSON VOISIN

Edward Wilson Voisin, 59, a resident of Berwick, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Mercedes Voisin of Berwick; and three children, Shane Voisin of Lumberton, Texas, Amy Boudreaux of Berwick, and Jonathan Voisin of Morgan City
Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until services at noon at Hargrave Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
