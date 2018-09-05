Edward Thomas Woods, 60, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, La., passed away peacefully at 11:51 p.m. on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 524 Andrew St. in Houma. Burial will follow in St Luke Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Gilda Diggs Woods; daughters, Tiffany Woods of Franklin and Stephanie Woods of Houma; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; two sisters, Lillian Woods and Mrs. James (Annette) Edwards of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, parents, brother and four sisters.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma/Franklin/Morgan City/Jeanerette.

please visit; www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.