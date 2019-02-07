Minister Edward Robinson, 78, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Jan. 30, 2019, at his residence.

Visitation will be Friday from 6 p.m. until tribute services at 7 p.m. at Lee Chapel AME Church in Morgan City and will resume Saturday at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Morgan City from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Morgan City Cemetery - Mausoleum Section.

He is survived by his wife, Oraline Collins Robinson of Morgan City; a son, Barry Robinson of Slidell; two daughters, Bearlyn Ash of Hendersonville, Tennessee and Belva Chapman of Youngsville; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five brothers, Maxie O’Brien Jr. of Verdunville, Gary O’Brien Sr. of Lafayette, Carlos O’Brien Sr. of Houston, George Robinson of Washington, D.C. and Henry Robinson Jr. of Los Angeles; 11 sisters, Ethel Morrison of Morgan City, Ann Carter of Lafayette, Mary Shaw of Houston, and Renee Weathersby, Ida Barron, Helene Warfield, Viola Robinson, Sheba Williams, Daphane Dunn, Traci Hoyd and Lorraine Robinson, all of California; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters and his grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.