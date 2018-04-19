April 19, 1933-April 17, 2018

Edward “Ned” Andrew Patureau, 84, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Ned was born on April 19, 1933 in Bayou L’Ourse the son of Charles Allen Patureau and Annette Landry Patureau.

Ned was an avid outdoors man who loved to be tending to his garden or being in the boat trapping or fishing. He had a love for sac-a-lait fishing and was affectionately known as the Sac-A-Lait King. Ned served his country proudly, serving in the United States Air Force. He never gave up his love of airplanes and loved to go to air shows to watch his beloved Blue Angels perform. He loved spending time with his family and especially loved the bond that he had with all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by six children, Ira Patureau Sr. and wife Pam of Bayou L’Ourse, Debra Lowe and husband Jim of Houston, Texas, Robin Contreras and husband Juan of Berwick, Kevin Patureau, Cherie Benoit and husband Faron of Cypress, Texas, Priscilla LeMoine and husband David of Berwick; 12 grandchildren, Celeste Pipes, Ira Patureau Jr., Kenneth Patureau, Brandon Lemaire, Aaron Lemaire, Raven Contreras, Rico Contreras, Rio Contreras, Reese Barletta, Alexandra Breaux, Geisler Ibert, Elizabeth “Lilly” Ibert; 10 great grandchildren, Hannah, Jace, Cole, Gabrielle, Raeley, Sawyer, Kameron, Ezra, Remi, Bentley. Ned is also survived by one brother, Donald Patureau of Amelia; former spouse, Jearnell.

Ned was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Annette Landry Patureau; five sisters, Lydia Meekins, Lenora Irwin, Ann Fontenot, Nettie Peterson and Sadie Cansler; three brothers, Edward Patureau, Allen Patureau and Elmo Patureau.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 20, 2018 at St. Andrew Catholic Church with Father Duc Bui celebrating Mass. A wake will be held from 11 a.m. until Mass time, and following Mass Ned will be laid to rest in the St. Andrew Catholic Church Cemetery with full military honors rendered by Keesler Air Force Base Honor Guard and the St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.