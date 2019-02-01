Edward Louis Butler, a native and resident of Patterson, died Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Church of God in Christ with burial following in Shields Cemetery, both in Patterson.

He is survived by his wife, Delores Favors Butler of Patterson; a son, Karl Butler of Harvey; two daughters, Gloria McGuire of Patterson and Patricia Watts of South Carolina; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, seven brothers and two sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.