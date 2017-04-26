September 16, 1948- April 25, 2017

Edward L. Dunn, 68, a resident of Berwick, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Edward was born Sept. 16, 1948, in Overton, Texas, the son of Jack Bennett and Thelma Branscom.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two daughters, Sarah Dunn and fiancé Michael Adams of Overland Park, Kansas and Tessa Wright and husband Steven of Warrenton, Missouri; four grandchildren, Tarah, Taran, Marcie and Steven III; one sister, Pat Culotta and husband Charles; two brothers, Ricky Dunn and wife Sharon, and Johnny Bennett and wife Jelena; two nieces, Lori Landry and husband Jeremy, and Bianca Bennett and wife Abigail; nephew, Justin Bennett; cousin, Clayborn Driskill; as well as other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Bennett and Thelma Branscom; and one brother, Butch Dunn.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home. Military honors will be rendered by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad at the funeral home at 5:30 p.m.