Edward Joseph Patterson Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 15, 2020. He touched so many lives in his 84 years. The outpouring of love his family has received is evidence that his generous spirit and zest for life impacted many people.

Ed had a brilliant mind and was a hard worker throughout his life. With his petroleum engineering degree from LSU, he developed a successful family-owned marine transportation business, Central Boat Rentals. He also served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.

Ed never missed a chance to be out on the water, catching anything that would bite on the end of his many lines. “Don’t hoss ‘em!” was often heard while fishing with him. Football games, concerts, and dancing were some of his other passions. Grand Isle, skiing, hunting and fishing trips are also treasured memories. Always ready for an adventure, Ed showed everyone how to live life to the fullest!

Faith was an important part of Ed’s life, as well as his close-knit family. Attending all of their games or special events, his continual support meant everything to them.

He will be lovingly remembered by his sisters, Edith Hover and Brenda Dawson; his children and their spouses, Pamela Robichaux, David and Kellye Patterson, Michael and Erin Patterson, and Catherine and Mark Nini; his grandchildren, Amanda (Chris) Roques, Aimee (Matthew) Ory, Kimberly, Bradley, Whitney, Wrenn and Elizabeth Patterson, Luke and Kate Patterson, and Caroline, Madeline and Thomas Nini; great-grandchildren, Gabriella and Raphael Ory, and Brantley and Christian Roques; his companion, Janice LeBlanc; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Russo Patterson; his parents, Edward and Edmay Patterson Sr.; his in-laws, Frank and Elvina Russo; and a son-in-law, Edward Robichaux.

Ed was a great inspiration to his community and his entire family. He was a living legend, a classic one-of-a-kind man who will continue to be loved and missed.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 7 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. His eulogy will be begin at 10:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Holy Cross Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Catholic, Holy Cross Catholic Church or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

In keeping with government mandate, Hargrave Funeral Home can allow for only 150 guests in its facility at a time while the church can allow for 198 guests. All guests are asked to wear face masks as well as adhere to social distancing protocols upon entry of the funeral home and church.