Edward Giroir, 75, a native of Morgan City and resident of Stephensville, died Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle Legnon Giroir; one son, Matthew Giroir of West Virginia; five daughters, Josephine Aucoin of Pierre Part, Susan Kidder of Morgan City, Shirley Jones and Jenny Giroir, both of Stephensville, and Amy Floyd of Bayou Vista; two sisters, Cecilia Larkin of Morgan City and Betty Meadows of Breaux Bridge; 13 grandchildren; and one step great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.