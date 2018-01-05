EDWARD BROWN

Fri, 01/05/2018 - 12:40pm Anonymous

Edward Brown, 62, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, died Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home chapel in Houma. Interment will follow in Union Benevolent Cemetery.
He is survived by his father, Freddie Brown Jr.; brothers, David Brown of Thibodaux and Shawn Dawson of Morgan City; sisters, Irma Rhodes, Freddie Brown and Shelia Hutchins, all of Thibodaux; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother, sister, paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018