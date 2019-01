EDWARD BENITO NAVARRO JR.

December 22, 1966- January 4, 2019

Edwardo Benito Navarro Jr., 52, a resident of Morgan City, passed away on Friday, January 4, 2019.

Edwardo was born on December 22, 1966, in Corpus Christi, Texas, the son of Edwardo Benito Navarro Sr. and Herlinda Ramos Navarro.

He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and enjoyed listening to music and drawing.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Donna Breaux Navarro of Morgan City; one daughter, Erica Boudreaux of Morgan City; three grandchildren, Shaylynn Mire, Khileigh Boudreaux and Tajh Boudreaux; his parents, Edwardo Benito Navarro Sr. and Herlinda Ramos Navarro of Morgan City; and two siblings, Juan Navarro and Amy Navarro, both of Morgan City.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.