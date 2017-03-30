Edward “Dickie” Davis Sr., 67, a resident of Houma, La. passed away on Sunday March 26, 2017 at 3:25 p.m. at his residence.

Public Viewing and the family will receive friends on Friday March 31, 2017 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the St. Luke Baptist Church, 3755 Bayou Black Drive, Houma, La. Visitation will resume on Saturday, April 1, 2017 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Pastor Hayward Sims will serve as the Officiant. Burial will follow funeral services in the Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Gray, La.

Edward was a Veteran of the United States Army that served in Vietnam War. Mr. Davis received an Honorable Discharge.

Memories of Edward will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Gwendolyn V. Davis of Houma; one daughter, Mrs. Tyrone (Akisha) Turner, Jr. of Morgan City; three sons, Edward Davis, Jr. of Franklin, Derek Davis, and Daniel Davis of Houma; three sisters; Mrs. James (Doris) Bingham, Mrs. James (Rosemary) Williams and Lisa Jones all of Houma; five grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends;

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and a guardian.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.