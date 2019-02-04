EDGAR JOSEPH DUGAS JR.

Edgar (Junior) J. Dugas Jr., 85, of Franklin, La. passed away on February 2, 2019 following a courageous battle with Parkinson disease.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Church of the Assumption, 915 Main St., Franklin, La. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m.. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. Father Lloyd Benoit will be the Celebrant for the Mass with Father Peter Emusa and Father Oneil Landry concelebrating. Interment will immediately follow in the Franklin Cemetery.

Edgar was born the only child of Edgar Sr. and Lena Bergeron Dugas on November 23, 1933 and grew up in Franklin. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 66 years Dolores (Detsie) Breaux Dugas, 5 children Bradley Dugas (Carla), Marcia Raskin (Don), Karen Duck (Bob), Patrice Williams (Johnny), and Edgar III (Tricia), 6 grandchildren, Steven Duck (Ulana), Jeremy Dugas (Rhea), Jennifer Callais (Thomas), Ashleigh Landry (Jonas), Emma Patin (Todd), and Abby Dugas; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Shortly after graduating from Franklin Senior High School, Edgar Jr. began working with his father in his wholesale fuel business, Dugas Oil Company. Under his leadership for over 50 years the business grew and continues today with a team of loyal and dedicated employees led by third and fourth generation family members. Edgar Jr. was passionate about the business and the relationships he had with customers, employees, and suppliers.

Edgar had a generous servant’s heart and was dedicated to serving the Franklin community. He and his wife were the founding members of the Krewe of Teche and he served as its Captain for 15 years. He served on the Franklin City Council. He was an active member and past president of the Franklin Jaycees. He was a member and past board member of the Louisiana Oil Marketers Association and he had the honor of serving on the National Advisory Council for Mobil Oil Marketing. He also served his country as a member of the Louisiana National Guard.

His Catholic faith and service to his church were an integral part of his life. He was one of the first lay Eucharist ministers at the Church of the Assumption. He served his church in several ministries throughout the years including lector, parish and finance councils. He was active in the Knights of Columbus and is a lifelong member.

Edgar enjoyed traveling on vacations and business trips throughout the world. He often asked “where are we going next?” whether it was a long trip, a weekend in New Orleans or Lafayette, or a visit to his truckstop. He enjoyed traveling with the Cruising Cajuns RV Club where he made many life-long friends. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, hunting in east Texas with friends, sons, grandsons and granddaughter, and getting together with family and friends for meals and celebrations.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edgar J. Dugas Sr. and Lena Bergeron Dugas; his father and mother-in-law, Felix and Florestine Breaux; his brother-in-law Jerome Breaux and brother and sister-in-law Earl and Jeanette Breaux Barrilleaux.

The family request with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or Hanson and St. John Schools, 903 Anderson St., Franklin, La. 70538, or your charity of choice.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Dugas, Steven Duck, Jonas Landry, Thomas Callais, Todd Patin, Norris Simon, and Steve Bonvillain. Honorary pallbearers are Bookie Ibert, Ted McIntyre, Louis Breaux Sr., Manville Borne and Emile Babin.

The family is thankful to his caregivers, Peggy Tabor, Nickell Johnson, June Carmouche, and Violet Watson for their care and compassion as well as the compassionate staff at Cedar Crest Assisted Living and Grace Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.