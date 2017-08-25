December 31, 1938-August 23, 2017

Edgar “Ed” Peter Marcel, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Morgan City, was called to heavenly home on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, at the age of 78.

Ed was a unique character who was known for his joy and laughter. He kept his family laughing with his outlook on life and constant jokes. His colorful personality will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Ed leaves to cherish his beautiful memory his two sons, Robby Marcel and his wife, Yvonne, and Chris Marcel, all of Morgan City; one daughter, Ann Wisdom and her husband, Mark, of Houma; one sister, Shirley Hebert of Houma; seven grandchildren, Robin Rulf and her husband, Jason, Hailey Marcel, Tyler Marcel and his wife, Tiffany, Sydni Marcel, Hannah Wisdom, Zachary Wisdom and Chad Duval; two great-grandchildren, Chance Marcel and Claire Marcel; his previous wife of 32 years, Sara Campbell and her husband (and Ed’s best friend), Harold; and family friend, Shelly Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hayes and Esther Marcel; his daughter, Elizabeth Marcel; two brothers; and three sisters.

The family requests that visitation be observed Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Following services, Ed will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum.