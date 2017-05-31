Earl D. Brown, 60, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, May 29, 2017.

Earl was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to the late Floyd and Julia Brown. He worked with Analytic Stress as a technician.

In his spare time, Earl was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. Earl had a passion for music and loved working with electronics. He was a happy go lucky kinda fella. He loved people and many have shared the love and joy they had for him in return.

He is survived by his soulmate, Cecilia B. Cayaba; daughter, Brandy Brown; siblings, Kimberly J. Graham and her husband, Robbin, Jonathan D. Brown and wife, Shirleen, Floyd R. Brown Jr. and wife, Mary, and Julie Pharis; and grandchildren, Emily and Tessley Lasseigne.

There will be a funeral service at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.

Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville is in charge of arrangements.