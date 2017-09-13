Dr. William H. Johnson Jr., 81, a native of Gideon, Missouri, and a resident of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

Dr. Johnson served his community as a physician for over 50 years. He had a great compassion for his patients. Dr. Johnson graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Missouri where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He received his MD from the University of Missouri - Columbia School of Medicine. Dr. Johnson was a member of American Board of Surgery, and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He was an Eagle scout and a Captain in the United States Army. Dr. Johnson served as a surgeon during the Vietnam Era at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He later served as city councilman from 1987 - 2000, serving four of those years as Mayor Pro-Tem. He was King Hephaestus XXXII. Dr. Johnson was known as “Papa” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, son and a friend to many.

Dr. Johnson is survived by his children, Sonja Choate and husband Mark, Bill Johnson and wife Robin, and Connie Thomson and husband George; grandchildren, Laura Major Koelbel, Myles Taylor, Katie Major Gordon, Lindsey Johnson Nolting, Matthew Taylor, Zach Johnson and

Constance Taylor; three great-grandchildren, John Eric Nolting, Aidan Koelbel and Avery Koelbel; and sister, Carolyn Johnson Dell.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ann Russo Johnson; parents, Houston and Cansada Johnson; sister, Camille Johnson Wilson; and grandson, Dustin Taylor.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be in the Morgan City Cemetery.