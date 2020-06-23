Dr. Verne Lawrence Thibodeaux Jr., a longtime resident of Morgan City and current resident of New Iberia, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was 85. Verne was born February 15, 1935 in New Iberia to the late Verne L. Thibodeaux Sr. and Alberta Decuir Thibodeaux.

Dr. Thibodeaux practiced medicine in Morgan City for 31 years, before his retirement and subsequent move back to his hometown of New Iberia. Although he was retired, he remained active professionally serving Catholic charities and consulting with local clinics in need.

Outside of his practice, Dr. Thibodeaux was an avid hunter and fisherman and traveled extensively with his wife Mary. They were able to visit many destinations in the US and abroad, but enjoyed cruises the most.

Survivors include his three children, Verne L. Thibodeaux III, PhD (Paula), Andre P. Thibodeaux (Christy) and Simone Thibodeaux Guillot; and his grandchildren, Catherine Guillot, Matthew Guillot, Jacob Guillot, Pierre Thibodeaux, Claire Thibodeaux and Gabriel Thibodeaux.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years. Mary Livingston Thibodeaux, and his sister, Lucille “Susie” Pharr.

Private services will be held for Dr. Thibodeaux and he will be laid to rest with his wife at St. Michaels Cemetery in St. Martinville.

Those wishing may contribute to a charity of their choice in memory of Dr. Thibodeaux.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting Dr. Thibodeaux’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com

Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.