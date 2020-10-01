August 9, 1948 — September 29, 2020

Douglas Joseph Verrett, 72, born in Ponchatoula, LA on August 9, 1948, resided in Morgan City, LA and resident of Bayou L’Ourse, LA, Doug passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, surrounded by family.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Doug was a man of few words, when he spoke it was either to make you laugh or to teach you something. Opinionated, you could tell within a minute of meeting him if he liked you or not. If he did like you, he was always ready with a witty, sarcastic remark; traits which he passed on to his children.

Doug retired after 40 years as a crane operator with Athena. Prior to that he was a river boat captain for 10 years. In his spare time, you could often find Doug fishing and crabbing on Lake Palourde, hunting in the swamps or working in his garden. He had quite the green thumb, especially when it came to growing peppers. Doug also enjoyed giving his wife of 53 years, Pat, a hard time, which in his own way meant he loved her very much.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia “Roe” Bailey Verrett of Bayou L’Ourse; daughter, Shawna Verrett Myers of Mountain City, TN; son, Douglas Wildon Verrett of New Orleans, LA; grandchildren, DeShae Thornton and Jordan Thornton, both of Houston, TX, Logan Simoneaux of Thibodaux, LA, and Summer Myers of Houma, LA; siblings, Donald J. Verrett of Bon Secours, AL, Patricia Vice of Bayou L’Ourse, LA, Judy Cochran of Florien, LA, Sharon Harrington of Amelia, LA, Anna V. Oliver of Eunice, LA, Russell J. Verrett of Berwick, LA, and Sullivan “Potsie” Concienne Jr. of Tylertown, MS; numerous nieces and nephews; and his special buddy, Chelsi Bailey Hebert of Thibodaux, LA.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary G. Aucoin Verrett and Gillis “Blackie” Verrett; and siblings, Leroy J. Verrett, Betty V. Pelican, Barbara V. Tipton and Lorraine V. Guillory.