Dorothy Rita Martin, a native of Garden City and a longtime resident of Morgan City, went to be with the Lord on April 27, 2018 at the age of 89.

Dorothy, better known as Ms. Dot, loved to cook. She was known for her chicken stew, spaghetti, and white bean recipe she had to triple because everyone who’s ever tasted them enjoyed them so much. When she wasn’t cooking or spending time with her family, Dot could be found watching Wheel of Fortune. Dot’s greatest joy in life was spending time with those she loved the most, her family. Dot had a love for children like nobody else, she babysat many children throughout the years, all who she came to love as her own.

Those left to cherish Dot’s beautiful memory are her four loving children, Russell Martin, Kennith Martin, Paula Martin Strickland and Willie Martin Jr.; nine grandchildren, Melissa, Karen, Billie-Jo and her husband, Jody, Dean and his wife, Rose, Doug, Beverly, Barbie, Raymond Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, and Mathew and his wife, Courtney; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Clara Landry, Mabel Alleman and Cecile Charpentier; a brother, Eddie Charpentier; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dot joins in heaven her husband, Willie A. Martin Sr.; daughter, Judy LeBlanc; son, Barry Martin; grandson, Tommy Nix; brothers, Jerry and Lester Charpentier; maternal grandparents, Desire and Memiretta Charpentier; and paternal grandparents, John and Lelia Gauthier.

The family asks that a time of visitation be observed on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Dorothy will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery next to her husband following services.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to St. Joseph Hospice for their care of Mrs. Dot, and Angel Vidos, Jenny Bailey, Courtney Strickland and Linda Gros for their continued love, support, and assistance in their time of need.