Dorothy Polaski Phillips, 91, a native of Jasper County, Mississippi, resident of Louin, Mississippi, and formerly of Morgan City, died Sept. 18, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation was Sept. 20 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs, Mississippi. Services were Sept. 21 with burial in Antioch Church Cemetery in Louin, Mississippi.

She is survived by two daughters, Donna Crocker of Louin, Mississippi and JoAnn Buckley of Lafayette; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two husbands and a daughter.

Colonial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.